‘Ready to discuss’: Tomar reacts to Tikait's remark about 40 lakh tractor march
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday responded to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s call for a second tractor march to Delhi. Tomar said that the government is ready to discuss the demands of the farmers and is committed to the welfare of the farmers.
“The government of India is committed to double farmers' income and work towards agriculture's welfare. Discussions have been held many times. If they have a point to raise even now, we are ready to discuss,” Tomar said.
While addressing the Kisan mahapanchayat of United Kisan Morcha in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Tuesday, Tikait said that if the Centre does not repeal the three new agriculture laws, protesting farmers will gherao Parliament. He also appealed to the farmers to be ready as the call for the march can be given at any time. "This time the call will be for Parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors," he said.
The national capital witnessed chaotic scenes on January 26 as groups of protesting farmers broke off from the planned Republic Day tractor parade routes, hoisting a farm union and Sikh religious flags on the ramparts of the Red Fort. Police used tear gas, water cannons and lathi charges to stop the farmers at various locations in the city. During the tractor rally violence, one farmer was killed after his tractor overturned near the ITO while at least 10 farmers and over 400 police personnel were injured. The Delhi Police registered 48 cases and arrested 150 people so far.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
