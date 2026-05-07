‘Ready to talk with Nepal': India open to resolve dispute over Lipulekh Pass, maintains stance on territorial claim

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that India is ready to talk with Nepal over the border dispute linked to the Lipulekh Pass, which is located in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. The latest remarks come just days after Kathmandu renewed its territorial claim over Lipulekh while seeking dialogue with New Delhi to resolve the issue.

India on Sunday slammed Nepal's objections to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra's route via Lipulekh, asserting that such "unilateral artificial enlargement" of territorial claims is "untenable."(PTI)

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The recent exchange of objections and dismissals began on Sunday when Nepal objected to India and China planning to conduct the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Lipulekh Pass, claiming it is Kathmandu's territory.

The Nepalese foreign ministry said that Kathmandu was not consulted before finalising the pilgrimage route.

India slammed Nepal's objection, asserting that such "unilateral artificial enlargement" of territorial claims is "untenable."

ALSO READ | India rejects Nepal’s objection to pilgrimage via Lipulekh Pass

On Monday, Nepal once again reiterated its territorial claim over Lipulekh and sought dialogue with India to resolve the issue. Sasmit Pokharel, the Nepal government's spokesperson, said, “Nepal doesn't intend to enlarge its boundary; the territory belongs to Nepal, and the government has a clear view about this and is committed to its stance.”

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{{^usCountry}} MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday responded to questions about Nepal's stance on Lipulekh during a weekly press briefing, saying that New Delhi has already made a statement about the issue. “This is not new; the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been happening since 1954 through this route. This is where it stands. It is not a new development, and I would refer you to the statement issued by us for more details.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday responded to questions about Nepal's stance on Lipulekh during a weekly press briefing, saying that New Delhi has already made a statement about the issue. “This is not new; the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been happening since 1954 through this route. This is where it stands. It is not a new development, and I would refer you to the statement issued by us for more details.” {{/usCountry}}

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Upon being asked about the issue once again, Jaiswal further stated that if Nepal raises the dispute over Lipulekh once again, New Delhi is ready to talk to them about it.

While slamming Nepal's objection on Sunday as well, Jaiswal had affirmed that India remains open to a "constructive interaction" with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through "dialogue and diplomacy".

India-Nepal's Lipulekh Pass dispute

Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing point of dispute between India and Nepal. The row began in 2020, when the then-Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli reportedly sought to use the boundary issue with India to deflect the increasing domestic pressure and challenge to his leadership.

Later that year, Kathmandu further escalated the row by publishing a new political map of the country, which showed three Indian territories, Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh, as part of Nepal.

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Nepal has claimed that under the Sugauli Treaty of 1816, these three territories are integral parts of Nepal.

At the time, India firmly rejected Nepal's move and said that the Nepalese government had released a revised official map that included parts of Indian territory.

"This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the MEA had said.

Regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region is of religious significance to Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. The Yatra was resumed last year after a gap of nearly five years as part of efforts to normalise the relations between India and China.

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In August last year, Nepal objected to the resumption of trade between India and China through the Lipulekh Pass.

The Nepalese government issued a statement claiming that the country's official map shows Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani east of the Mahakali River as "integral parts of Nepal".

Nepal's foreign ministry said in an official statement that it also urged India to refrain from carrying out any activities in the Nepali territory.

India condemned Nepal's remarks, saying that Kathmandu's claims are "neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence."

"Any unilateral artificial engagement of territorial claims is untenable," India's ministry of external affairs had said.

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