'Reality is...': Why Manish Tewari does not agree with Congress on Centre's Agnipath scheme

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday said the Agnipath scheme is a much-needed reform in the right direction while the Congress shredded the scheme into pieces by calling it a hare-brained, 'penny-wise' and 'security foolish'. The Congress leader said armed forces should not become an employment guarantee programme, while his party raised the very question of 'guarantee' in the 4-year contract of the Agnipath scheme. Also Read: Agnipath protests: Trains torched, internet services snapped as stir rocks India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I do empathise with youth who have concerns over Agnipath Recruitment Process. Reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state of art weaponry. Armed forces of Union shouldn't be an employment guarantee programme," he said in a tweet as thousands of youth took to the street on Thursday protesting against the Agnipath scheme.

'Boy Scout?': Congress raises 4 questions on 'penny-wise, security-foolish' Agnipath

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre on Tuesday launched the scheme in which youth between the ages of 17 and a half and 21 years will be inducted into the Army, Navy, and Air Force for four years. After four years, 25 per cent of the batch will be retained for regular service while the others will be given an advantage in other avenues they want to pursue, the government said. But the scheme has triggered apprehension over the future of the youngsters after four years and also over the question of the security of the country.

While the protest has gained political support and the Congress has urged the government to keep the scheme in abeyance, the government, Union ministers, and BJP leaders defended the scheme and said that the apprehensions are unfounded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The finance ministry held a meeting with the heads of public sector banks and financial institutions to explore employment opportunities for Agniveers, as the soldiers will be known after taking part in the Agnipath scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON