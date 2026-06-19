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UBT Sena rebels miss key party event, Uddhav clarifies on Congress 'merger' plans: Maharashtra crisis grows

The development has further fuelled speculation of a split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction as it comes a day after the six MPs skipped a key party meeting.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 09:06 pm IST
By Yogesh Naik | Edited by Poorva Joshi
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The six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who are said to be rebelling against the faction were a no-show at the event the party organised to mark six years of Shiv Sena. The development has further fuelled speculation of a split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction as it comes a day after the six MPs skipped a key party meeting.

Shiv Sena (UBT) 60th foundation Day celebration at Shanmukhanand Hall in Matunga.(HT/Raju Shinde)

The rebel MPs are reportedly in the process of forming their own group and join the Shiv Sena faction led by former Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. If the split goes through, this would be the second such blow to Uddhav Thackeray in two years. In 2022, Eknath Shinde led a big rebellion which had split the Shiv Sena in two.

Notably, the six MPs - Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Om Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Jadhav, were also not seen at the 60th foundation day event organised by Shinde's camp.

However, some Shiv Sena leaders have said that a formal announcement on the political developments will be made after two days.

Uddhav Thackeray's clarification on Congress merger

During the event, Uddhav also apologised to voters in constituencies represented by the rebel MPs. "People are losing faith in democracy. I am worried that if this (poaching on elected representatives) continues, the country may go towards anarchy," he said.

The Uddhav Sena is facing a big crisis in Maharashtra. On Thursday, the six rebel Lok Sabha MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi despite a whip issued by party leadership. Only three MPs – Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje – attended the meeting. This move made the cracks within the party more apparent.

Later that day, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut doubed down on his abusive tirade against those revolting, calling the absentee lawmakers "traitors, dishonest, and frauds". Amid the escalating political confrontation, the Maharashtra intelligence department provided security equivalent to the Y-plus category to the six rebel MPs.

 
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Home / India News / UBT Sena rebels miss key party event, Uddhav clarifies on Congress 'merger' plans: Maharashtra crisis grows
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