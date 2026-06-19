Shiv Sena turns 60: Split buzz, battle over Bal Thackeray's legacy dominate celebrations | Top developments

Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day celebrations on Friday unfolded amid fresh rebellion buzz, competing claims over Bal Thackeray's legacy and growing questions over the future of the two rival factions that emerged from the party's split in 2022. The celebrations assume added significance this year against the backdrop of growing political chatter around "Operation Tiger". (Praful Gangurde via HT/ANI) The Diamond Jubilee celebrations assume added significance this year against the backdrop of "Operation Tiger", a term used for speculation that several MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with the Eknath Shinde camp and could join the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar are likely to cross over to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The six MPs skipped a Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting convened on Thursday, signalling a widening rift with party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Also Read | Inside Operation Tiger: How Eknath Shinde engineered a Shiv Sena split, again Here are the top developments: Aaditya Thackeray attacks rebel MPs Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a sharp attack on rebel MPs, calling them "shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals" who had betrayed those who helped them win in 2024. “Today is your 60th anniversary! Once again, we are witnessing a shocking example of filthy politics. These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals—those who won in 2024 because of certain people—are now betraying them! No matter how many excuses you give,” he said.

"The truth is just one. You have shamelessly sold yourself out. Not only have you sold yourself, but along with that, you've also staked your reputation, your name, and your family's name. Maharashtra will not tolerate this filthy politics... not at all! In this darkness, the one to bring light will be none other than our torch!" he said. Also Read | Poster war between Shiv Sena factions on foundation day amid split buzz in Team Uddhav Raut alleges infighting among rebel MPs Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed there was disagreement among the party's dissident MPs over who among them would become a Union minister after switching sides. Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar are likely to join the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, according to news agency PTI. These lawmakers did not attend the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting convened on Thursday, confirming their breach with Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Talking to reporters, Raut said, "There are clashes in the rebel group over who will become minister at the Centre." "Only one among the six can become minister, so it has been decided and a settlement has been made that the rest will be given an additional ₹25 crore (for the switchover)," he alleged. Also Read | 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skip meet, more clarity after confusion over rebel number Rival camps invoke Bal Thackeray's legacy Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut described the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit as the "real Shiv Sena" while marking the party's Diamond Jubilee. "Today is the 60th anniversary of Shiv Sena, the Diamond Jubilee (Hirak Mahotsav) of the real Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena has now witnessed a long span of 60 years, first under Balasaheb Thackeray and then under the leadership of Honourable Uddhav Thackeray," Raut said. Highlighting the party's origins, he said, “This organisation was established 60 years ago for the justice and rights of the Marathi people. Back then, people mockingly said that this organisation, the Shiv Sena, wouldn't even last for six months. It was predicted that Shiv Sena would never venture beyond Mumbai and Thane.”