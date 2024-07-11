‘Received death threats over arrest of TMC leader,' claims MP Sougata Roy

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy on Wednesday claimed that he received a phone call in which the caller threatened to kill him if arrested party leader Jayant Singh was not released soon, reported news agency PTI. Sougata Roy said that the caller also abused him. Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy.(ANI)

Jayant Singh, TMC leader from the Ariadaha area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, was arrested by the police last week as he is a prime suspect in a mob violence incident that occurred on June 30.

"I received a call from an unknown number. The person on the other end claimed that if I did not ensure the release of Jayant Singh, I would be killed," Sougata Roy, a four-term MP from the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency of which the Ariadaha area is a part, said.

"The caller also said that he would kill me if I went to Ariadaha. The threat call came twice, and the caller also abused me. I later contacted the Barrackpore Police Commissioner and requested him to track the number. I have also lodged a police complaint," he added.

What's the case against TMC leader Jayant Singh?

Jayant Singh has been arrested in connection with the assault of a college student and his mother on June 30. A video clip of the incident had gone viral in which a group of people were seen beating the two persons.

On Tuesday, a close associate of Singh was apprehended in connection with the incident, making it the third arrest in the case.

The police have also initiated a suo motu case against Singh on the basis of an old video clip showing a girl being assaulted by a group of people in Ariadaha.

Singh was arrested in 2023 in another case, and was out on bail with a bond promising no further illegal activities. He is now facing additional charges for violating that condition.