‘Day of tremendous relief’, says Harsh Vardhan as India vaccinates 191,181

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday congratulated health ministers of all the states and Union territories after the massive vaccination drive, which was launched across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Appreciating the efforts of scientists and doctors, the health minister said that the country has been successful to an extent in the fight against Covid-19. "Today is perhaps the day of tremendous relief for all of us in the past year... We received success to an extent in our fight against Covid- 19 in one year. Data in the last three to four months, our recovery and fatality rate indicate that we were gradually heading towards victory against Covid," Vardhan said in a video conference with the health ministers.

In the address to all the health ministers, Vardhan also appreciated scientists and doctors who helped in speeding up the fight against the deadly disease by developing two indigenous vaccines. He also appreciated volunteers who helped in clinical trials and the research process of the vaccines.

"To further speed this up, our scientists developed two indigenous vaccines with the support of our scientists, doctors, researchers, vaccine manufacturing industry and citizens of India who volunteered for clinical trials to make research of scientists successful," he added.

Vardhan also sought the feedback from the state health ministers on the largest vaccination drive that began on Saturday in the country. The health ministers from several states congratulated the prime minister as well as Vardhan on the launch of the vaccination drive. Most of the health ministers talked about the technical glitches in the Co-WIN app that slowed the process of certificate generation and distribution. As per various state health ministers, their respective states were able to achieve 70 per cent of the total inoculation target for the day. They said the vaccination drive is still going on.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij asked whether Covid-19 positive people need to be vaccinated and which one of the two vaccines will be administered to volunteers who participated in the clinical trials. Health ministers of Maharashtra and Rajasthan asked for the supply of the vaccines to fulfil the target of inoculating healthcare workers before the beginning of the second phase of the vaccination plan on January 25.

Vardhan asked all the ministers to send the feedback and questions in writing and asked the ministers to not worry about the vaccine supply as all the states will receive the timely delivery of vaccines in scheduled instalments. "The vaccines have been presented before the country like 'Sanjeevani' for us, in the fight against Covid-19. The fight was gradually heading towards victory, now it seems almost definite that the step towards victory will be taken quickly," he said.

India's tally of the coronavirus disease stands at over 10.5 million and its death toll has risen to 152,093. There are 211,03 active cases of Covid-19 in the country with the recovery rate of 96 per cent.



