Vaccination hits a hurdle in Bengal as Co-WIN app develops glitches on 1st day
- The app was not opening. We had to log in and log out several times. It was also too slow, said an official.
The Covid-19 vaccination drive in West Bengal hit a hurdle on the first day after officials faced difficulties in operating the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) application, developed by the Centre to monitor and track the inoculation process.
Health workers faced problems while uploading data on the app about beneficiaries receiving the vaccine across the state, as the application was reported to have slowed down hampering its operation.
“There were some technical glitches and the app had slowed down since Friday. Not all messages were going to health workers who were supposed to receive the vaccine on Saturday morning. The persons concerned were individually called up and informed over the phone,” said a senior official of the state health department.
On Saturday morning too, when the vaccination drive took off at 204 centres across the state, problems were encountered with the app.
“The data of the beneficiaries who received the vaccine was supposed to be uploaded. But it was taking a lot of time as the app was working too slowly. Rest everything went fine,” said a doctor from Kandi sub-divisional hospital in Murshidabad district, around 200 km north of Kolkata.
In another hospital in South 24 Parganas, doctors encountered the same problem and had to enter the names and details of the beneficiaries on paper.
“The app was not opening. We had to log in and log out several times. It was also too slow. We were asked to enter the details manually on paper,” said a doctor from Caning sub-divisional hospital in South 24 Parganas, around 60 km south of Kolkata.
Senior health department officials in Kolkata said the matter had been flagged and was being taken care of.
“The app was developed by the centre. We have informed the persons concerned and the matter was being taken care of. Apart from some minor glitches everything was going fine. Not a single beneficiary had developed any complications. The drive was running smoothly across all centres,” said a top official of the state health department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To err is human,' says TMC as MLA’s name figures in list of vaccine recipients
- The TMC leadership downplayed the incident calling it an error that was being blown out of proportion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination hits a hurdle in Bengal as Co-WIN app develops glitches on 1st day
- The app was not opening. We had to log in and log out several times. It was also too slow, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal ready for Covid-19 vaccination drive; CM to monitor exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC’s to send crack team to secure Matua votes ahead of Shah’s Bengal visit
- For the Matua community, permanent citizenship is a longstanding demand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First consignment of Covishield vaccine reaches West Bengal's Siliguri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata allocated highest number of Covid vaccines in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at a slum in Kolkata's Baghbazar area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deputy Election Commissioner oversees poll preparedness in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No e-passes needed in Kolkata Metro from Monday, weekday services to increase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They'll be removed from Bengal!' Adhikari on father's removal as DSDA chief
- Sisir Adhikari has been removed from the post of chairman of Digha Shankharpur Development Authority (DSDA) in East Midnapore district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet 2021 put off due to Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First lot of Covid-19 vaccine vials to arrive in Kolkata on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No difference!' Mamata Banerjee compares BJP with Donald Trump’s followers
- Attacking the BJP over the three contentious farm bills, Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders have staged lunch with farmer’s family in rural Bengal after arriving in chartered flights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP-TMC clashes break out in two districts of West Bengal
- This comes a day after the TMC supporters allegedly ransacked Suvendu Adhikari’s office in Nandigram in the same district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s office ransacked in East Midnapore
- TMC leader Sheikh Sufian said it was a BJP’s factional fight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox