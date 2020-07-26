e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day to eradicate Covid-19, says Pragya Thakur

Recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day to eradicate Covid-19, says Pragya Thakur

“When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This is your prayer to Lord Ram,” said Thakur.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 08:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bhopal
Recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5,” the Bhopal MP tweeted.
Recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5,” the Bhopal MP tweeted.(PTI)
         

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday appealed people to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5, which she believes will rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

`Bhoomi pujan’ or the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya is to take place on August 5.

“Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic.

Watch | ‘Recite Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate coronavirus’: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

 

Recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5,” the Bhopal MP tweeted.

“Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering ‘aarti’ to Lord Ram at home,” she added.

She also shared a video on Twitter, in which she said the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is making efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus by imposing lockdown in Bhopal till August 4.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Though the lockdown will be over on August 4, this ritual (recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman) will end on August 5, when ‘bhoomi pujan’ for Ram temple in Ayodhya will be performed. We will celebrate that day like Diwali,” she added.

“When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This is your prayer to Lord Ram,” said Thakur.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Fewer people now falling ill: CM Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Fewer people now falling ill: CM Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay tributes to brave soldiers
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay tributes to brave soldiers
LIVE: With spike of 48,661 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s tally tops 13.8 lakh
LIVE: With spike of 48,661 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s tally tops 13.8 lakh
Recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day to eradicate Covid-19, says Pragya Thakur
Recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day to eradicate Covid-19, says Pragya Thakur
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
PM’s Mann Ki Baat address to feature ‘inspiring anecdotes’ from people
PM’s Mann Ki Baat address to feature ‘inspiring anecdotes’ from people
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In