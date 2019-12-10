‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 14:28 IST

After JD (U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor on Monday expressed disappointment over his party supporting the citizenship amendment bill in the Lok Sabha, party national spokesperson Pavan K Varma appealed to JD (U) national president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to revisit the decision.

“I urge Shri Nitish Kumar to reconsider support to the #CAB in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill is unconstitutional, discriminatory, and against the unity and harmony of the country, apart from being against the secular principles of the JDU. Gandhiji would have strongly disapproved it,” tweeted Varma on Tuesday.

The JD (U) has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha and 6 MPs in Rajya Sabha.

Varma seconding Kishor’s opinion is seen as an open rebellion and has embarrassed the party. On Monday, Kishor sought to underscore that the Bill was “incongruous” with the constitution of the party, headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which swore by secularism and Gandhian ideals.

“Disappointed to see JDU supporting #CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals,” the poll strategist-turned-politician had tweeted.

However, the JD (U) MPS, led by Munger parliamentarian Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, said on the floor of the House that the JD (U) was supporting the legislation since it was “not against secularism”.

While spokesperson and legislators from making any comment on the issue, JD (U)’s U-turn, particularly after their constant opposition to the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and the CAB, has not at all surprised the political experts.

“They have changed their course not once but thrice. Be it the case of triple talaq, 370 and now on CAB, they did the same. They are creating an illusion in the minds of people, the voters. The JD (U) show that they are opposed to BJP on issues, but when the time comes, they either walk out of voting or support them,” said D M Diwakar, a political analyst of A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies.

A senior JD (U) leader, who wished not to be quoted, said that JD (U) is left with no option. “The political scenario in the country is fluid and we are in no position to change track. Where can one go? And hence, the party is left with no option but to support,” he said.