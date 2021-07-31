Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Red alert in MP, Rajasthan; heavy rains to lash Bengal, Bihar over weekend
india news

Red alert in MP, Rajasthan; heavy rains to lash Bengal, Bihar over weekend

With monsoon wading in the eastern part of India, a well-marked low-pressure area hangs over the state of West Bengal and is expected to move westwards towards Jharkhand and Bihar, bringing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning this weekend.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Another low-pressure area is also forming over eastern Uttar Pradesh, and it will usher in heavy rainfall across the region over the next three days. (File Photo / Representational Image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for east and west Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan, predicting heavy rains over the weekend.

With monsoon wading in the eastern part of India, a well-marked low-pressure area hangs over the state of West Bengal and is expected to move westwards towards Jharkhand and Bihar, bringing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning this weekend. According to the Skymet weather report, another low-pressure area is also forming over eastern Uttar Pradesh, and it will usher in heavy rainfall across the region over the next three days.

Also Read | Rains likely to intensify in next 5 days, says IMD

During the past 24 hours, heavy rains lashed the Gangetic plains of West Bengal, leading to inundation in several key parts of the state. Two labourers were killed, at least two others injured, and another four were missing after being swept by the Mamkhola, a rivulet in the Kalimpong hills of north Bengal, as the water level rose due to heavy overnight rains.

Kolkata recorded over 150mm rainfall, with major sections of the city waterlogged throughout the past day. Moderate to heavy rainfall was also witnessed in the northern parts of Odisha, as well as in Jharkhand.

West Bengal will have no respite yet from the rains, according to the Skymet projections. Moderate to heavy rainfall will occur over south Bihar, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh, north Madhya Pradesh, and the southern parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next two days. Rainfall activity is also likely to occur across several parts of northeast and eastern Rajasthan, according to the weather forecasting service.

The deep low-pressure area, Skymet predicted, will eventually progress towards the western part of Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 to 48 hours, spreading out the rainfall activity.

Light to moderate rainfall has also been predicted to continue over Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. The southern part of the country, however, is currently looking weak in terms of monsoon projections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monsoon west bengal news imd weather alert extreme weather weather updates
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP