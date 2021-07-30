Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand weather: Heavy rainfall predicted for next 24 hours
Jharkhand weather: Heavy rainfall predicted for next 24 hours

While no untoward incident has been reported as yet, the weather department has issued red alert----isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall----for almost two-thirds of the 24 districts in the state
By Vishal Kant
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Several districts in Jharkhand, including the capital Ranchi, have been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday morning. Normal life is likely to remain affected for the next 24 hours as the weather department has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

While no untoward incident has been reported as yet, the weather department has issued red alert----isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall----for almost two-thirds of the 24 districts in the state.

“The current spell of rain in the state is due to the low pressure system that has built up over Bay of Bengal. Currently its impact is being felt largely across the north eastern and central districts of the state. It is likely to remain so over the next 24 hours. Gradually, the system will move towards the northern and the northwestern parts of the state before shifting over Bihar,” said Abhishek Anand, director in-charge, meteorological department, Jharkhand.

A few districts in the northern and central area, including Koderma, Dhanbad, Jamtara and Lohardaga, received more rainfall than the rest of the state, ranging from 22% to 52% above the normal in the past 24 hours.

The weekly outlook for the state shows the spell of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected to continue for around a week in several parts of the state.

“During the week (July 30 to August 5), rainfall is likely to remain fairly widespread. Isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to occur during the first half of the week. Cumulatively, large excess rainfall occurrence is predicted in this week,” said Anand.

