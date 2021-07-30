Heavy rain likely over east, west, central India; red alert for these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said intense rainfall is likely over eastern, western, and central parts of India till August 1 and issued a red alert for heavy rain in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on Friday.

IMD said on Thursday the current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir till Friday and come down after that. At least seven people were killed and several injured after a flash flood hit Honzar village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district following a cloudburst early on Wednesday.

The Met department said the active southwest monsoon will gain more intensity in the coming days due to which heavy to very heavy rain (115 to 204mm) is likely in Nagaur, Sikar and Ajmer districts. It has issued a red alert for these areas. IMD has issued an orange alert for Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Kota, Bhilwara, Baran, Churu and Jhalawar districts.

IMD has also issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall for 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain along with thundershowers and lightning are likely to lash isolated places in the districts and the rainfall is likely to range from 64.5mm to 115.5mm, it said.

An upper air circulation over east Uttar Pradesh was bringing forth moisture to north-east Madhya Pradesh, causing rain in areas situated close to the border of that state.

For Delhi, the weatherman has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for Kolkata till Friday morning.

Meanwhile, 175 tourists were stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides triggered by heavy showers, while two people died in separate rain-related incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Rescue operations were underway on Thursday to trace 20 people missing after a cloudburst hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with authorities pressing more teams into action. Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar has sought helicopter support from the state government for their evacuation.

(With agency inputs)

