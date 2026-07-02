What's in a name: Why FSSAI has called out Red Bull, Sting makers for ‘energy drink’ branding
FSSAI said India has not notified any standard for "Energy Drink" or similar products, even though several brands market their beverages using the descriptor.
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reportedly issued notices to at least six beverage companies, including the local unit of popular energy drink Red Bull maker, PepsiCo India, Reliance Consumer Products and Coca-Cola-backed Monster Energy, over alleged misbranding and misleading claims on products marketed as “energy drinks.”
Brands named include Pepsico India Holdings Pvt.’s Adrenaline Rush, Monster Energy, Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Campa Energy Drink, Hell Energy Pvt.’s Hell Drink and Red Bull.
The food safety regulator said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday that it had "issued notices to several beverage brands claiming to be 'energy drinks' for misbranding and misleading claims."
Full list of energy drinks noticed by FSSAI
The notices have been issued to
Red Bull Energy Drink,
PepsiCo India's Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink,
Reliance Consumer Products' Campa Energy Drink - Gold Boost,
Sting Energy Drink,
Hell Energy and,
Coca-Cola-backed Monster Energy.
Comments from the companies could not be obtained immediately.
According to the regulator, India has not notified any standard for "energy drink" or similar products, even though several brands market their beverages using the descriptor "energy drink" on product branding and labelling, a PTI news agency report mentioned.
The FSSAI also clarified that the Food Category System under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Regulations is not meant to be used for product naming or labelling.
"Functional or therapeutic claims, including but not limited to 'vitalizes body and mind', 'enhancing focus', 'boost energy levels', 'aid in general weakness', or similar conditions, are not permissible for food products under the FSS Act 2006 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder," the regulator said.
The action marks the latest step in the FSSAI's tighter scrutiny of food and beverage marketing claims. The regulator has, in recent months, issued multiple notices to food business operators over alleged misbranding, misleading advertisements and claims, including those based on consumer complaints. It has also begun publicly disclosing such enforcement actions through social media platforms such as X and Instagram as part of its food safety awareness efforts.
The move comes as India's energy drinks market continues to grow rapidly. The sector was valued at about $1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to nearly double to $2.9 billion by 2034, driven by urbanisation, a young consumer base and increasing fitness awareness, Bloomberg reported, citing market research firm IMARC Group.
The FSSAI has intensified enforcement across food categories in recent years. In 2025, it directed manufacturers of sugar-based rehydration drinks not to label their products as Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) unless they complied with the World Health Organization's prescribed formulation.
(With inputs from PTI and Bloomberg)
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