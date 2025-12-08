Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Red Fort blast: Delhi court extends NIA custody of 3 doctors, preacher by 4 days

PTI |
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 09:38 pm IST

Till now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made seven arrests in the case, which is linked to a 'white-collar' terror module busted by J&K Police

A Delhi court on Monday extended the NIA custody of three doctors and a preacher, who were arrested in connection with the November 10 Red Fort blast case, by four days.

Accused in the Red Fort blast case, face covered, being produced in court in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)
Accused in the Red Fort blast case, face covered, being produced in court in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

All four accused -- Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheena Saeed and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay -- were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on the expiry of their 10-day NIA custody granted on November 29.

Mediapersons were barred from covering the court proceedings, which were held under tight security in and around the Patiala House district court premises.

Till now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made seven arrests in the case, which is linked to a 'white-collar' terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces to identify and track the others involved in the gruesome attack," the agency said in a statement earlier.

Dr Umar-un-Nabi was driving the explosives-laden i20 car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

PTI had earlier reported that the sophisticated terror module spearheaded by a group of doctors had been actively scouting for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar being the alleged key planner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
