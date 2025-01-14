Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha concludes with over 3.5 crore applications

NEW DELHI: The registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with students, teachers, and parents ahead of board examinations, concluded on Tuesday with a record-breaking over 3.5 crore applications from India and abroad, said the education ministry in a statement. The first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was conducted in February 2018. (PTI)

The registration continued for a month on MyGov.in the portal, from December 14, 2024, to January 14, 2025.

“The 8th edition of PPC 2025 has set an unprecedented milestone in terms of registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad. This remarkable response underscores the growing resonance of the program as a true Jan Andolan,” said the education ministry in a statement.

PPC 2025 will be held in townhall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The date for PPC 2025 is yet to be announced.

During the event, PM Modi will be answering questions asked by the participants related to dealing with examination stress, career, future aspirations or about life in general.

In the run-up to the PPC 2025, the ministry also planned a series of activities including indigenous game sessions, meme competitions, nukkad nataks from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23, 2025 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti).

Last year, the event received 2.26 crore registrations and was held on January 29 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was conducted in February 2018.