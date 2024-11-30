Relations with India changed after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Bangladesh foreign advisor

Bangladesh foreign affairs advisor Mohammed Touhid Hossain on Saturday said that the country's relation with India has changed since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced out of power in August, reported ANI. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.(ANI)

Speaking at a private university in Dhaka, Hossain emphasised that Bangladesh has to build a relationship with India “in view of this reality”.

"After August 5, relations with India have been changed and this is the reality," Hossain said while addressing a seminar at North South University. "It is in view of this reality that we have to build and continue our relationship with India. I believe India will understand how to take forward relations with Bangladesh under the changed circumstances."

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since former premier Sheikh Hasina stepped down in August following weeks of protests spearheaded by student groups and a caretaker administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed office.

In his Saturday's address, Hossain alleged that the previous Hasina-led government “tried its best to remove India's concerns”.

"The previous government (of Bangladesh) tried its best to remove India's concerns. We also had some concerns. Problems are happening because our problems are not being addressed," Touhid said, without elaborating, according to ANI.

He further remained optimistic about establishing a good relationship with India, saying that Bangladesh "will not cause harm to anyone".

“We would like to be optimistic that we can establish a good relationship so that the interests of both parties are protected. We will not cause harm to anyone. We want no one to cause us harm,” the Bangladesh foreign affairs advisor said.

He also blamed the media in India for exaggerating and urged Bangladesh media to be objective in providing news on the relations with India.

Earlier, India on Friday had urged Bangladesh’s interim government to protect Hindus and other minority communities in the face of threats and targeted attacks.

New Delhi also called for the case of a Bangladeshi monk, Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on a charge of sedition, to be dealt with fairly and transparently.