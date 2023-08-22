Relative held for sexual assault of two minors, say Police

Bengaluru: A man was arrested under Pocso Act for sexually assaulting two siblings aged eight and six in Kalaburgi district, Konchavaram police said on Monday.

According to the police the 21-year-old accused was a relative of the two minors. The incident took place on August 19 in Chincholi taluk, while both parents were at work. Subsequent to the assault, both children began crying in pain and the assailant fled the scene, police said.

The parents, who work as daily wage labourers discovered their children in a distressing situation and informed the Konchavaram police station. An FIR was lodged and the accused was found hiding in an agricultural field, and was arrested following a manhunt.

Konchavaram police sub inspector, Jagadish Naik, said, “Following the complaint lodged by the parents, we registered an FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Pocso Act.” The accused, a relative of the victims, was taken into custody on Sunday. Both the victims and the perpetrator underwent medical examinations at Chincholi government hospital, the examination results are awaited.

The accused was presented before the Chincholi JMFC court, where judicial custody of 15 days was ordered. Authorities have informed the district juvenile board about the incident, and officials have visited the victims’ home to record their statements.

