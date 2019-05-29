Relatives punish mentally-challenged minor by hanging brick from private part in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident from Shahjahanpur a 16-year-old mentally challenged boy was punished by hanging a brick from his private part as a punishment by his own relatives.

The boy’s sister and other family members were also attacked when they tried to complain about the incident which took place on May 26.

“My son Sandeep (name changed) who is specially-abled and also mentally challenged was playing with some boys from the village when an altercation broke out. They beat him and also tied a brick to his private part, they made a video of it and shared it freely. When we got to know of the incident and went to complain they beat us too,” Hari Ram told ANI here.

Dhwani, the sister of the victim said that the spiteful relatives showed no remorse when her mother went to complain about the incident to them. She also accused her relatives of attacking her and her mother with sticks.

“My mother went to complain about the treatment meted out to my mentally challenged brother. I accompanied her to my relative’s place where an altercation broke out. I was trying to save my mother from the relatives when suddenly I was attacked with a stick from behind,” Dhwani told ANI.

Praveen Kumar Yadav, Circle Officer (CO) said that the police has taken cognizance of the issue and is conducting investigations to find out the truth and added that strictest action will be taken against the culprits.

“We have just seen the video, the police has taken cognizance of the video and investigations are going on. We will take the strictest action possible if the incidents in the video are found out to be true, actions under the provisions of human rights violation will also be taken,” Yadav said.

Amrit Tripathi, District Magistrate (DM) Shahjahanpur said that the administration is leaving no stone unturned to nab the culprits and ensure justice is delivered.

“An FIR has been registered regarding the incident which took place on May 26 in a village in the Banda police station area. The FIR was registered late because the case came to our notice only when its video became viral. Further procedures will be carried out at the earliest,” Tripathi said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 29, 2019 11:18 IST