Released three Kashmiri political leaders: Officials

The decision came on a day when the government also lifted over two-month-old travel curbs on tourists in the Valley.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:00 IST
Ashiq Hussain
Ashiq Hussain
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Authorities also lifted the two-month old travel ban on tourists in the Valley on October 10, 2019.
Authorities also lifted the two-month old travel ban on tourists in the Valley on October 10, 2019. (PTI)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police on Thursday said that two detained political leaders have been released. Restrictions on the movement of former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker Yawar Mir, who was under house arrest, were also removed on medical grounds two weeks ago.

“Yawar Mir was under house protection and has been going to hospital,” said additional director general of police Muneer Khan, without specifying that nature of Mir’s health issues .

Khan said that another PDP leader, Noor Mohammad, who was detained at Srinagar’s Centaur Hotel, was allowed to go home on Wednesday.

Congress leader Shoaib Lone, too, was released last month on medical grounds.

All three leaders are former members of legislative assembly. Shoaib Lone was staying at his home in north Kashmir while Yawar Mir was in Srinagar. Sources said Noor Mohammad was allowed to go home to attend a marriage ceremony of a close acquaintance.

The decision came on a day when the government also lifted over two-month-old travel curbs on tourists in the Valley. However, mobile internet and cellphones remained cut, with telecommunication restricted to landline phones.

Sopore superintendent of police Javid Iqbal said they had received letters for lifting the restrictions on 2-3 leaders on health grounds. “Lone had to go for a surgery in Delhi. From the past many days, he is undergoing treatment,” Iqbal said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 05:52 IST

