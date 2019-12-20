Relief for dismissed Kerala nun as court stays her expulsion from convent

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:38 IST

Thiruvananthapuram:

A local court in Wayanad on Thursday stayed the Franciscan Clarist Congregation’s (FCC) decision to expel Sister Lucy Kalappura from the congregation and convent, ostensibly for indiscipline but in reality, the nun claimed, because she supported the agitation against the deposed bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mullakal, who is facing charges of rape. She has repeatedly sought his arrest for raping another nun.

The FCC, part of the Catholic church, expelled the nun from the congregation in August citing “serious indiscipline and other charges.” Kalappura claimed she was victimised and moved the court questioning her expulsion. After hearing her in detail the Mananthawady munsif court has stayed disciplinary action against her till further orders.

“ I am happy truth prevailed. We have been let down by church authorities. But I have immense faith in the judicial system of the country,” said the nun. Earlier, the Vatican rejected her plea to cancel action against her. She subsequently sought an appointment with Pope Francis, which was also turned down.

“The Vatican rejected my plea without hearing me. I have submitted a fresh petition, but I don’t expect a positive decision. It always listens to people against whom we have several grouses. I feel that for the hapless nuns judiciary is the last resort,” she said. Despite her expulsion she is staying at the same convent in Mananthawady and has resisted repeated attempts to forcibly evict her. A spokesman of the FCC said it would file an appeal.

Kalappura’s autobiography, released in the first week of December, has ruffled many feathers and some church organizations have carried out protest rallies against her. Police strengthened her security last week after she complained of a threat to her life.

In the book, titled Karthavinte Namathil (In the name of Christ) she claimed that she fought off four sexual assault attempts during her convent life. She also alleged that some young nuns were subjected to cruel sexual perversions at the official residence of a priest and that Father Robin Vadakumcherry, who is undergoing a double-life term, for raping a minor in Kottiyoor (Kannur) had a sexual relationship with several nuns. DC Books, the publisher of the autobiography, said the first two editions of the book were sold out.