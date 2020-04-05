Religious gurus, celebrities, commoners tweet support to 9-minute blackout call, PM Modi thanks them

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 19:05 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has individually thanked several citizens including celebrities for extending support to his call for a nine-minute blackout at 9 pm on Sunday to state India’s united resolve against coronavirus on day 11 of the 21-day long nationwide lockdown.

He thanked an elderly citizen Dadi Chandro Tomar who said her entire village including her family was with the prime minister’s campaign to stress the power of unity.

Modi also thanked Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar who tweeted their support for “bringing back the light of positivity and hope into people’s lives.”

Stay home, spread brightness and further the spirit of unity. #9pm9minute https://t.co/92XkvH6rpy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020

While the government has clarified that the nine-minute blackout on Sunday was a symbolic gesture to reenergize and unite people for a common cause as the nationwide lockdown enters a crucial phase, several people including religious figures have suggested that the action implied much more than just symbolism.

“If each person lights a small lamp, the strength of the light multiplies and everything can be illuminated. In the same way this action should help us illuminate the light within each of our hearts,” tweeted religious preacher Mata Amritanandmayi. PM said the thought was “excellently” articulated.

Prime minister also responded to a rendition by singer Kailash Kher in support of PM’s call and said it was bound to encourage all.

Responding to a video message by actor Mammootty, prime minister thanked him and said a “heartfelt call for unity and brotherhood like yours is what our nation needs in the fight against Covid-19.

Thank you, @mammukka. A heartfelt call for unity and brotherhood like yours is what our nation needs in the fight against COVID-19. #9pm9minute https://t.co/hjGjAwPvsZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020

Among the messages retweeted by PM Modi, there was also a video message by Yoga guru Ramdev asking citizens to support the corona warriors, a reference to providers of medical care and other essential services, by lighting a lamp at 9 pm on Sunday.

PM Modi has also urged people to maintain social distancing and not gather on streets or in residential areas while lighting an earthen lamp or flashing a torch.