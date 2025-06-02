Remaining S-400 defence system coming on time, says Russian envoy as he cites India-Pakistan conflict

Russian deputy ambassador to New Delhi Roman Babushkin on Monday said India will receive the remaining regiments of the S-400 strategic air defence missile system by 2026, as scheduled. A Russian missile S-400 Triumf system drives across Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow. (AFP)

The S-400 missile system performed well in India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, intercepting Pakistani drones and missiles. There have been talks of an additional batch of the missile system.

“We heard that S-400 performed very efficiently during the situation between India and Pakistan,” Roman Babushkin told news agency PTI.

Acknowledging that India and Russia have a long history of collaboration, Roman Babushkin said the air defence systems, “according to what we are experiencing, the situation in Europe, here, this is one of the promising topics of our partnership in defence preparation in general”.

"As far as my knowledge goes, the contract for the remaining S-400 units will be according to the schedule. We are open for a promotion of this partnership for the discussion of the expansion of dialogue on air defence system... I think it will be done in 2025, 2026," he added.

India inked a $5.43 billion contract with Russia in 2018 for five regiments. Of the five, three have been deployed along the western and northern fronts, bordering Pakistan and China, respectively.

India had received the first regiment in December 2021, while the second and third were delivered in April 2022 and October 2023, respectively.

Re-christened as “Sudarshan Chakra”, the S-400 can detect, destroy hostile strategic bombers, jets, spy planes, missiles and drones at a range of 380 kilometres.

Going by information shared by the Indian government, the acquisition was to be completed by 2023, The New Indian Express reported, citing unnamed sources.

The S-400 system's delivery schedule got delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict which affected supply chains and production, the report added.

“The S-400 Missile is a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide a continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area. With the induction of this system, air defence capability of the nation will be significantly enhanced,” the ministry of defence had said in a statement in 2021.

The S-400 system is capable of engaging multiple targets simultaneously, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, at varying ranges and altitudes.

It consists of three main components: missile launchers, a powerful radar, and a command centre. It is capable of targeting aircraft, cruise missiles, and even high-speed intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

The S-400 is seen as a major threat by NATO members due to its impressive long-range capabilities. It can engage almost all types of modern combat aircraft.