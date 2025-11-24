'Remarkable': Amit Shah, others hail India's historic win at T20 Blind Women's Cricket World Cup

The Indian blind women's cricket team won the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind on Sunday. Led by team captain Deepika TC, India defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the tournament final in Colombo. With this victory Indian team garnered praises from across the country, from Amit Shah to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team players pose for a picture with National flag after winning the first T20 Blind Women's Cricket World Cup, in Colombo on Sunday. (ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the team for their “remarkable victory” in the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025. “Our Tiranga today flutters higher with pride at your achievement. Your triumph mirrors your resolve and dedication to win honours for the nation,” Shah wrote on X.

India's Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindiacongratulated the team, praising their courage, skill and historic achievement in making the nation proud. "India creates history, and it's our Women in Blue leading the way once again. What a moment and what an extraordinary month for Indian women's cricket," he wrote.

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari also praised the Indian team's “extraordinary grit, talent, and unwavering spirit” for winning the World Cup. “This victory is a testament to your resilience and determination,” he wrote in an X post.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Instagram with a video of the Indian team celebrating and wrote, “Our incredible Nari-Shakti has created history by winning the 1st Blind Women’s T20 World Cup.” He called it a victory of “courage, confidence & indomitable spirit.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded Team India's victory in the T20 visually impaired women's Cricket World Cup. "Vision never becomes an obstacle in victory; determination makes one victorious," Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi. "Today, once again, India has hoisted its flag in the world with the light of the courage and determination of Mother India's brave daughters. Well done, daughters!" the chief minister added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated the Indian team, calling it a source of inspiration for millions of countrymen. “The achievement of India's blind women's team, overcoming physical challenges, stands as a source of pride and inspiration for millions of countrymen," Siddaramaiah wrote on X.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo also extended his congratulations to the Indian team, saying they have made the entire nation proud. "I congratulate the Indian team, who have made the entire nation proud," Vishnu Deo said while speaking to reporters.

DK Shivkumar made a special mention of team captain Deepika TC, who grew up in a humble farming family in Karnataka, and applauded her “courage and commitment to lead India on the world stage.” “Your success will inspire countless young women across the country, and my heartfelt wishes go to every player and coach behind this historic win,” he wrote in the post.

Minister of State of Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar congratulated the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team for lifting the cup and defeating Nepal, with “an extraordinary blend of skill, resilience, and unwavering spirit.”

India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 wickets after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 wickets in just 12 overs to win the title. Notably, this win comes just three weeks after the Indian women's team triumphed over South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai