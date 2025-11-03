'Spectacular, great skill and confidence': PM Modi hails Women's World Cup final win

Taking it to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Indian team for their win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Calling it a performance with “great skill and confidence”, he congratulated the team for their historic win.

He also appreciated the exceptional teamwork and tenacity of the team throughout the tournament. “This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,” he said, congratulating the players.

Team India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their maiden Women's World Cup title, in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. While chasing the target of 299 runs, South Africa was bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, following Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul.

The Player of the Match was received by Shafali Verma, who smashed 87 runs off 78 balls and also took two wickets.

Meanwhile, the external affairs minister S Jaishankar also congratulated Team India, calling them “Champions of the World”

“Congratulations to the women in blue on their phenomenal triumph in the 2025 Women's World Cup. Really proud moment for Indian cricket,” he wrote on his X handle.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the team and said their win in the World Cup is "historic".

"Historic victory. Hearty congratulations to the world champion Indian women's cricket team! Heartfelt congratulations to the people of the country! You all are the pride of the nation. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

This historic win of the Indian team in the 13th edition of the global showpiece makes them only the fourth team to win the trophy, joining Australia, England and New Zealand in the list of champions.