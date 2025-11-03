Harmanpreet Kaur breaks down in Smriti Mandhana's arms after India women end decades-long wait for World Cup glory

Tears flowed freely as Harmanpreet Kaur sank into Smriti Mandhana’s arms amid the roar of the Navi Mumbai crowd, echoing India’s long-awaited moment. Under the blazing lights of the DY Patil Stadium, decades of heartbreak finally melted away — from Centurion 2005 to Lord’s 2017 to Melbourne 2020. It wasn’t just a victory; it was the culmination of a belief, resilience, and unfinished dreams that spanned generations. For Harmanpreet and her side, it wasn’t about records; it was about writing destiny and giving India its first Women’s World Cup crown. India beat South Africa by 52 runs to lift the Women's World Cup

Moments after India beat South Africa in front of a packed home crowd, Harmanpreet couldn’t hold back her emotions when vice-captain Mandhana walked up and embraced her. Tears blurred her vision as she sank into Mandhana’s arms. Amid the chaos, the two senior players shared a heartfelt moment before posing for the shutterbugs with the Indian tricolour.

That emotional sight instantly reminded fans on social media of the Rohit Sharma–Virat Kohli moment in Barbados last June, when the duo shared a similar embrace after India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup.

How India beat South Africa in the final?

Put to bat first in the final, which witnessed a two-hour delay owing to the rain in Navi Mumbai, openers Shafali Verma, who top scored with a career-best 87 off 78, and Mandhana stitched a 104-run stand. South Africa did crawl back in the middle overs with timely wickets that derailed India's momentum, but Deepti Sharma's composed half-century and a late flourish from Richa Ghosh helped India reach 298 for seven - the second-highest total by a team in a World Cup final.

After starring with the bat, Deepti picked up five wickets, while Shafali stunned with two wickets as India folded South Africa for 246 runs in 45.3 overs. Deepti's 5 for 39 helped her end the campaign as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker (21).

India's breakthrough in the 13th edition of the ICC tournament made them only the fourth team to win the title, joining the likes of Australia (7), England (4) and New Zealand (1) in the pantheon of champions.