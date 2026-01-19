New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his alleged objectionable remarks targeting Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi made in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Remarks against Col Qureshi: SC asks MP to decide on sanction to prosecute Vijay Shah in 2 weeks

Shah faced an apex court-appointed SIT probe for "scurrilous" and "objectionable" remarks targeting Col Qureshi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi noted that the Special Investigation Team has completed its probe and submitted its final report.

However, further proceedings have been stalled as the report awaits mandatory sanction from the state government under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , which deals with the promotion of communal hatred and ill-will.

"You have been sitting over the SIT report since August 19, 2025. The statute casts an obligation on you and you must take a call. It is January 19, 2026 now," the CJI observed.

During the hearing, the bench opened and perused the SIT's sealed cover report, noting that the panel had sought the government's sanction to prosecute him after investigating various aspects.

"We are informed that no action has been taken by the state since the matter is pending here. We direct the state of Madhya Pradesh to take an appropriate step for sanction in terms of law," it ordered.

The counsel, representing the state government, said that it had not acted on the SIT's request as the matter was pending here.

"The investigation is complete. The state must now take a call," the bench said, adding that the same issue be decided within two weeks and a report on it be filed.

It also took note of the SIT's reference to certain other alleged instances in which Shah is said to have made objectionable remarks.

It directed the SIT to probe other issues as well and submit a separate report detailing the action proposed with respect to those additional statements.

The CJI deprecated Shah's conduct saying that it was "too late" for any apology.

"It is too late to tender any apology. We had earlier commented on what kind of apology was submitted," the CJI said.

On July 28, 2025, the top court had pulled up Shah for not placing a public apology over his remarks on record against Col Qureshi, saying he was "testing the court's patience".

It had pointed out that the minister's conduct was prompting it to doubt his intentions and bona fides.

The counsel for Shah had earlier argued that the minister issued a public apology, which was shared online, and would be placed on the court's record.

"What is an online apology? We are starting to have doubts about his intentions and bona fides. You place the apology on record. We will have to see it," the top court had said.

It had asked the SIT constituted to probe the statements made by the minister to submit its report by August 13, 2025.

On May 28, last year, the top court ordered the closure of proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court against Shah for his controversial remarks against Col Qureshi and asked for a status report from the SIT.

Earlier, the top court chided Shah and constituted the SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The high court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi, and ordered police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.