People queue up to buy Remdesivir at a store run by the Chemists Association of Pune District, near Bajirao road in Pune. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
india news

Remdesivir production to be doubled in next 15 days: Union minister Mandaviya

In a video message on his Twitter account, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the production of Remdesivir will be doubled to 300,000 per day from the current capacity of 150,000 a day.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 01:29 PM IST

Union minister Mansukh Mandviya said on Sunday the production of Remdesivir will be doubled in the next 15 days, amid reports of shortage of the anti-viral drug in several states across the country, battling the spiralling cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The government of India is making all efforts to increase the production of Remdesivir injection in the country and to ensure it is available at a low price. Currently, 150,000 vials of Remdesivir are being produced per day and, in the next 15 days, the production will be doubled to 300,000 vials each day,” Mandviya said in a video message on his Twitter handle.

“The existing number of plants in which Remdesivir is being produced is 20 and an equal number of additional plants have been sanctioned as well. We’re making all efforts to ensure that in the next few days, as many injections as possible are produced per day,” Mandviya, the Union minister of chemicals and fertilisers, said.

On the issue of price, the minister said that several pharmaceutical companies have slashed the retail price of the drug from 5000 or more to less than 3500, which, he said, will be help patients immensely. According to the national treatment protocol, Remdesivir, an injectable drug, is one of the investigation drugs approved for use in treating Covid-19 patients who are under hospitalisation.

Also Read | Seven pharma firms slash prices of Remdesivir after govt intervention

The Centre has distributed close to 700,000 vials to various states and Union territories, especially the worst-affected ones, in the last five days. However, despite this, several states have reported an acute shortage of the drug, with long queues being seen outside chemists’ shops in some of the worst-affected cities. The state of Maharashtra, whose infection tally has been the highest since the early days of the pandemic, has even accused the central government of warning companies not to give stock of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra as it is a state governed by three opposition parties.

Also Read | Fadnavis accuses Maharashtra police of harassing Remdesivir supplier

In the last few days, law enforcement agencies have also arrested people for either hoarding Remdesivir injections or selling fake vials across the country.

