e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster

Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster

RN Kao was a close adviser and security chief to three Indian Prime Ministers.

india Updated: May 10, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RN Kao was the founder-chief of the Research and Analysis Wing or R&AW.
RN Kao was the founder-chief of the Research and Analysis Wing or R&AW.(Pic: Sourced)
         

Rameshwar Nath Kao, the legendary spy master of India, was born on May 10 in 1918. As we pay tribute to the greatest spy that India ever had, here is a look at his life.

Kao founded India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) in the 1960s.

He and his officers under him played a vital role in merger of Sikkim in India.

Ramji Kao straddled the world of secret intelligence during India’s formative years as a nation. He was deputed to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in 1947 and trained under the watchful eyes of the legendary Bhola Nath Mullick.

He handled some of the legendary cases, like the ‘Kashmir Princess’ probe in the mid-1950s and contributed to the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

He was a close adviser and security chief to three Indian Prime Ministers, and was one of the founding fathers of the Directorate General of Security (DGS) after India’s conflict with China in 1962.

He later went on to head the Aviation Research Centre (ARC) and R&AW. Kao was the first chief of the ARC.

But being a spymaster was not the only quality that Kao possessed. He was also a sculptor, according to a book. He also mentored two generations of R&AW spies. The team was called ‘Kao-boys’.

A lesser known fact about Kao is that he had recorded his past events in a tape recorder and wanted them released to the public after his death.

tags
top news
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
NDMA issues guidelines for restarting manufacturing units
NDMA issues guidelines for restarting manufacturing units
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In