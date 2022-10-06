Renaming TRS into BRS a misadventure and overambitious, says Opposition

Opposition parties in Telangana on Wednesday described the announcement made by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) renaming his party – Telangana Rashtra Samithi as Bharat Rashtra Samithi, as an overambitious move and a misadventure.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy said by converting the TRS into the BRS, the chief minister had killed the identity of Telangana. “In the last 21 years, KCR has used the Telangana sentiment to grow politically and financially strong. Now that he has realised that he can no more exploit this sentiment, he is eying national politics,” he said.

Stating that KCR has now lost his bonding with the people of Telangana, the PCC chief said the chief minister had chosen to rename the BRS only for his selfish political interests and to settle disputes within his family.

“The change of the name of TRS and into BRS was the height of KCR’s wicked political thoughts. One won’t be surprised if he renames the BRS into Prapancha Rashtra Samithi (PRS). He has no eligibility to contest the elections in Telangana again,” Reddy said.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao said by trying to foray into national politics, KCR had indulged in a sort of misadventure, while struggling to keep his government operational financially.

“It is an unworthy exercise. This is not the first time a regional party nurtured national ambition. Many regional parties since 1947 have tried and failed,” Rao said.

He wondered how, by just changing the name from TRS to BRS, a party can become a national party. “A party need to get quantifiable voter support in multiple states for it to be recognised as a national party,” he said.

The BJP spokesman said his party believed there’s no ‘Telangana model’ and it exists only in fictitious imagination of KCR. “It is an act of self-sabotage. Change of the name from TRS to BRS will lead to losing his home turf,” he added.

Senior TRS leader and state legislative affairs minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, however, described the transformation of TRS into BRS was the beginning of the nation-wide revolution. “Like Lord Sri Ram, KCR will show a new leadership to the country,” he said.

Reddy said the entire country, particularly the farming community, was eagerly waiting for KCR’s leadership to guide the country and provide good governance. “If he takes up the reins of the country, several welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, round-the-clock free electricity to agriculture, Dalit Bandhu and Aasara pensions will be implemented all over the country,” he said.

Stating that the people of the country were fed up with the divisive and communal politics of the BJP, the minister said people were looking for a leader like KCR, who follows the Gandhian path, would herald a real secular and democratic nation.

Janata Dal (S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumara Swamy, who attended the TRS general body meeting, said he strongly wished KCR would take up various welfare schemes, presently being implemented in Telangana, all over the country.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi extended his best wishes to KCR on transforming TRS into a national party. “Congratulatoins to @TelanganaCMO on @trspartyonline’s transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning (sic),” Owaisi tweeted.

