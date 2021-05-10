Renowned sculptor and Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra succumbs to Covid-19

Renowned sculptor and Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Raghunath Mohapatra who was planning to build a replica of the Sun Temple at Konark, on Sunday succumbed to Covid-19 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar where he was being treated for the last two weeks. Mohapatra, 78, had turned critical and was in the ICU after having tested positive for coronavirus.

“Mohapatra’s condition deteriorated this afternoon and he passed away at 3.49 PM,” said AIIMS Bhubaneswar medical superintendent Sachidanand Mohanty. Mohapatra’s two sons, Prashant and Jasobant are also in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at AIIMS after testing positive for Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week had spoken to Jasobant to inquire about their health.

Leader of opposition and senior BJP leader Pradipta Naik too is in the ICU at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after testing positive for Covid-19.

Condoling the death of Mohapatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Saddened by the demise of MP Shri Raghunath Mohapatra Ji. He made pioneering contributions to the world of art, architecture and culture. He will be remembered for his contributions towards popularising traditional crafts. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2018 for his contribution to the world of arts, Mohapatra is considered a master of stone carving who had deep knowledge of the traditional style of sculpting of Odisha temple architecture. Mohapatra’s ancestors were said to be involved in the building of the Sun Temple at Konark, a world heritage structure and the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Hailing from a family of illustrious sculptors, Mohapatra started sculpting at an early age. He studied till about class 3, but had become an authority in sculpting at a young age. At the age of 22, he won a national award.

In 1974 he came into prominence by creating a six-foot-tall grey sandstone statue of the Sun God, which is now displayed in the Central Hall of Parliament. His other works include a wooden image of Buddha at the Buddha Temple, Paris, two white Dholpuri stone lamps in the Prime Minister’s office, the decorative central circle and pillars in Park Street, Kolkata and a 15-feet-high Mukteswar gate in red sandstone at Surajkund, Haryana. He also worked for the preservation of the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

His other works include two 15-feet-tall Buddha statutes in white sandstone at the historic Dhauligiri Santi Stupa near Bhubaneswar, a gigantic lotus of 30 feet x 30 feet in a single black granite stone at former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s samadhi at Vir Bhumi, and three 20-feet-high statues of Buddha in white sandstone at the Buddhist Monastery, Ladakh.

In Bhubaneswar, the 15-feet-high Konark horse installed at the Master Canteen square and 12 ft tall Konark Horse at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack are famous landmarks of the twin cities. He was the main sculptor of Emami Jagannath Temple (Balasore) and Maa Taratarini Temple (Ganjam). He also sculpted the Viswarupa Bishnu Statue at Narayana Heart Hospital, Bangalore.

Among his most ambitious venture was a “second Sun Temple” called Aditya Narayan Mandir on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar to give people a glimpse of the true glory of the original Sun Temple. He believed that the second Sun temple, once completed would allow future generations to know more about the original Sun Temple built in the 13th century.

The current Sun temple at Konark is actually Jagamohan or frontal portion. Historians believe that the main temple has been destroyed due to vagaries of nature.

In 1980, he sculpted a 14-feet-high Konark wheel in red sandstone at the India International Trade Fair which is now displayed at the Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi. He had set up a school in Bhubaneswar where he has trained more than 2,000 students.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1976, Padma Bhushan in 2001, and Padma Vibhushan in 2013.

Since 1963, he has served as a senior instructor and superintendent of the Handicraft Training and Designing Center of the Government of Odisha. In 2000, he was nominated as a member of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. Currently, he was a member of the Lalit Kala Academy and President of the Bhubaneswar branch of the All India Viswakarma Mahasangha.

Mohapatra unsuccessfully contested the Rajya Sabha polls in February 2014 as a BJD-backed independent candidate. Though BJP had extended support to his candidature, he could not make it. The seat was won by Ranjib Biswal of Congress.