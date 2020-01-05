e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / India News / ‘Repeat offender’: Indian envoy to UN slams Pak PM for tweeting fake clip

‘Repeat offender’: Indian envoy to UN slams Pak PM for tweeting fake clip

The video which was later deleted, was found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 02:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.(Hindustan Times file photo)
         

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Friday called out Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for tweeting an old video clip from Bangladesh which he tried to pass off as a case of “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”.

Imran Khan posted a picture of a burning vehicle as Indian security forces stand guard amid violence over the CAA and wrote on @ImranKhanPTI: “Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Modi government’s ethnic cleansing agenda.

The video which was later deleted, was found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh.

Akbaruddin took to Twitter to denounce the Pakistani Prime Minister. “Repeat offenders. Old habits die hard,” the Indian envoy tweeted.

 

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) had earlier criticised Imran Khan. “Tweet Fake News.Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat#Oldhabitsdiehard,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after Imran Khan put out the fake video on the internet claiming that it depicted the violence against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A policeman seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police, was a giveaway that the incident did not take place in India.

The Uttar Pradesh police had also refuted the Pakistani Prime Minister’s claim and said that the video was an old one and had been shot in Bangladesh in 2013

tags
top news
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news