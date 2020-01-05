‘Repeat offender’: Indian envoy to UN slams Pak PM for tweeting fake clip

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 02:28 IST

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Friday called out Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for tweeting an old video clip from Bangladesh which he tried to pass off as a case of “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”.

Imran Khan posted a picture of a burning vehicle as Indian security forces stand guard amid violence over the CAA and wrote on @ImranKhanPTI: “Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Modi government’s ethnic cleansing agenda.

The video which was later deleted, was found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh.

Akbaruddin took to Twitter to denounce the Pakistani Prime Minister. “Repeat offenders. Old habits die hard,” the Indian envoy tweeted.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) had earlier criticised Imran Khan. “Tweet Fake News.Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat#Oldhabitsdiehard,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after Imran Khan put out the fake video on the internet claiming that it depicted the violence against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A policeman seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police, was a giveaway that the incident did not take place in India.

The Uttar Pradesh police had also refuted the Pakistani Prime Minister’s claim and said that the video was an old one and had been shot in Bangladesh in 2013