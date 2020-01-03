Pak PM Imran Khan deletes ‘fake’ video after UP police refute claim on Twitter

india

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday deleted a video that he had posted on Twitter earlier claiming that it depicted the violence that had taken place against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Khan allegedly deleted the video after facing massive backlash on social media for posting the fake video. “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP,” Khan had tweeted. The Uttar Pradesh police also refuted his claim, a senior police official at the state police headquarters said.

A video was circulating on social media for the last two days and the Pakistan Prime Minister had also tweeted it from his official handle earlier in the day.

The seven-year-old video showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. At one point in the video, a policeman could be seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), proving that it had been shot in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The RAB is an anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.

The UP police strongly refuted Khan’s claim and said that the video in circulation was an old one and had been shot in Bangladesh years earlier. They also said that they had found it was shot in 2013.

The video was reportedly misused earlier too in Assam, according to the UP police.

For the past few days, the video had also been in circulation in Uttar Pradesh, police said.