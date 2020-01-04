e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / India News / ‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video

‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video

The video which was later deleted, was found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2020 09:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had tweeted a video clip and claimed that it depicted police atrocities against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had tweeted a video clip and claimed that it depicted police atrocities against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. (AP File Photo)
         

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Friday called out Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for tweeting an old video clip from Bangladesh which he tried to pass off as a case of “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”.

Akbaruddin took to Twitter to denounce the Pakistani Prime Minister. “Repeat offenders. Old habits die hard,” the Indian envoy tweeted.

 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier criticised Imran Khan. “Tweet Fake News.Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat#Oldhabitsdiehard,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after Imran Khan put out the fake video on the internet claiming that it depicted the violence against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The video which was later deleted, was found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. Imran Khan had tried to pass off the clip as a case of police brutality “against Muslims” in Uttar Pradesh.

A policeman seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police, was a giveaway that the incident did not take place in India. Khan’s tweet was deleted on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh police had also refuted the Pakistani Prime Minister’s claim and said that the video was an old one and had been shot in Bangladesh in 2013.

