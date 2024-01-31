Report coercive calls asking to work overtime: Air India unions to pilots

New Delhi: The Air India pilots’ unions, Indian Pilots’ Guild (consists of Boeing pilots) and Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (that has Airbus pilots), on Wednesday, appealed to their pilots to immediately inform them in case the airline forces them to work overtime time. Flight duty time limitations stipulate conditions on how long a pilot can be on duty to safeguard against fatigue. (PTI file photo)

The unions, in their letter dated January 31, stated, “Such practices are not only unethical but also raise serious concerns about the well-being of our members and the integrity of our organisation.In order to address this issue.. if any pilot receives such a call, they immediately bring it to the notice of ICPA & IPG for thorough investigation and appropriate action for onward submission to the regulatory authority.”

This comes in the backdrop of the Air India pilots’ unions writing to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on earlier this week, alleging that the airline was not complying with flight duty time limitations (FDTL), which stipulate conditions on how long a pilot can be on duty to safeguard against fatigue.

Terming FDTL extension as a grave concern, the unions said they will be able to show call records as proof of being coerced by the airline. The letter was also marked to Air India’s chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wison, chief operations officer, its flight safety head and the airline’s chairman N Chandrasekaran.

“We believe that our duty is not only to the company, but also to the safety of the passengers and the reputation of the aviation industry. We request your immediate intervention to investigate these allegations and put any coercive practices related to FTDL extensions. Trust that you will take the necessary steps to address the situation promptly,” the previous letter stated.

The unions, on Wednesday, assured pilots that they were compiling the records of recent instances. “Your cooperation is crucial in maintaining the standards of our industry and safety of our passengers,” the letter concluded.