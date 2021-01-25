Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here
The Union home ministry announced a list of gallantry awards on Monday, the eve of India's 72nd Republic Day. Prominent among those who received the awards is Col Santosh Babu, who was killed in a skirmish with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in une last year. He was awarded the Mahavir Chakra, the second-highest wartime gallantry medal.
Col Babu was given the award posthumously.
The other awardees include those conferred with Paramvir, Mahavir, Ashok and other Chakras. The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra. The peacetime highest gallantry awards include Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.
Here's the list of awardees who received these gallantry medals:
Mahavir Chakra
Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu, 16 Bihar (Posthumous)
Vir Chakra
1. NB Sub Nuduram Soren, 16 Bihar (Posthumous)
2. Hav K Palani, 81 FD Regt (Posthumous)
3. Hav Tejinder Singh, 3 Med REGT
4. NK Deepak Singh, AMC, 16 Bihar (Posthumous)
5. Sep Gurtej Singh, 3 Punjab (Posthumous)
Kirti Chakra
Sub Sanjiv Kumar, 4 Para (SF) (Posthumous)
Shaurya Chakra
1. Maj Anuj Sood, Guards, 21 RR (Posthumous)
2. RFN Pranab Jyoti Das, 6 Assam RIF
3. PTR Sonam Tshering Tamang, 4 PARA (SF)
