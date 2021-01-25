Wrestler Virender Singh among 102 Padma Shri awardees. Check full list here

As many as --- people were conferred with the Padma Shri awards on the eve of Republic Day on Monday. Awardees were recognised for their distinguished service in the fields of arts, sports, social work, public affairs and literature etc.

One of the highest civilian awards, the Padma awards are conferred every year by the President since 1954. President Ram Nath Kovind honoured --- people this year with the Padma Vibhushan award and --- were conferred the Padma Bhushan award.

The Padma awards, unlike the gallantry awards, are not normally conferred posthumously. However, in highly deserving cases, the Government could consider giving an award posthumously.

Here is the full list of people conferred Padma Shri award:

﻿Shri Gulfam Ahmed

Art

Uttar Pradesh

Ms. P. Anitha

Sports

Tamil Nadu

Shri Rama Swamy Annavarapu

Art

Andhra Pradesh

Shri Subbu Arumugam

Art

Tamil Nadu

Shri Prakasarao Asavadi

Literature and Education

Andhra Pradesh

Ms. Bhuri Bai

Art

Madhya Pradesh

Shri Radhe Shyam Barle

Art

Chhattisgarh

Shri Dharma Narayan Barma

Literature and Education

West Bengal

Ms. Lakhimi Baruah

Social Work

Assam

Shri Biren Kumar Basak

Art

West Bengal

Ms. Rajni Bector

Trade and Industry

Punjab

Shri Peter Brook

Art

United Kingdom

Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak

Social Work

Mizoram

Shri Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat

Art

Assam

Ms. Bijoya Chakravarty

Public Affairs

Assam

Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay

Literature and Education

West Bengal

Shri Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous)

Social Work

Uttar Pradesh

Shri Tsultrim Chonjor

Social Work

Ladakh

Ms. Mouma Das

Sports

West Bengal

Shri Srikant Datar

Literature and Education

United States of America

Shri Narayan Debnath

Art

West Bengal

Ms. Chutni Devi

Social Work

Jharkhand

Ms. Dulari Devi

Art

Bihar

Ms. Radhe Devi

Art

Manipur

Ms. Shanti Devi

Social Work

Odisha

Shri Wayan Dibia

Art

Indonesia

Shri Dadudan Gadhavi

Literature & Education

Gujarat

Shri Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane

Art

Maharashtra

Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal

Literature and Education

Haryana

Shri Jagadish Chandra Halder

Literature and Education

West Bengal

Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary

Literature and Education

Assam

Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa

Sports

Arunachal Pradesh

Ms. Purnamasi Jani

Art

Odisha

Matha B. Manjamma Jogati

Art

Karnataka

Shri Damodaran Kaithapram

Art

Kerala

Shri Namdeo C Kamble

Literature and Education

Maharashtra

Shri Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) *

(Posthumous)

Art

Gujarat

Shri Rajat Kumar Kar

Literature and Education

Odisha

Shri Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap

Literature and Education

Karnataka

Ms. Prakash Kaur

Social Work

Punjab

Shri Nicholas Kazanas

Literature and Education

Greece

Shri K Kesavasamy

Art

Puducherry

Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan

Art

Jammu and Kashmir

Shri Lakha Khan

Art

Rajasthan

Ms. Sanjida Khatun

Art

Bangladesh

Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar

Art

Goa

Ms. Niru Kumar

Social Work

Delhi

Ms. Lajwanti

Art

Punjab

Shri Rattan Lal

Science and Engineering

United States of America

Shri Ali Manikfan

Others-Grassroots Innovation

Lakshadweep

Shri Ramachandra Manjhi

Art

Bihar

Shri Dulal Manki

Art

Assam

Shri Nanadro B Marak

Others- Agriculture

Meghalaya

Shri Rewben Mashangva

Art

Manipur

Shri Chandrakant Mehta

Literature and Education

Gujarat

Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal

Medicine

Punjab

Shri Madhavan Nambiar

Sports

Kerala

Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal

Social Work

Rajasthan

Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav

Medicine

Delhi

Dr. J N Pande

(Posthumous)

Medicine

Delhi

Shri Solomon Pappaiah

Literature and Education- Journalism

Tamil Nadu

Ms. Pappammal

Others- Agriculture

Tamil Nadu

Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi

Medicine

Odisha

Ms. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat

Trade and Industry

Maharashtra

Shri Girish Prabhune

Social Work

Maharashtra

Shri Nanda Prusty

Literature and Education

Odisha

Shri K K Ramachandra Pulavar

Art

Kerala

Shri Balan Putheri

Literature and Education

Kerala

Ms. Birubala Rabha

Social Work

Assam

Shri Kanaka Raju

Art

Telangana

Ms. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath

Art

Tamil Nadu

Shri Satyaram Reang

Art

Tripura

Dr. Dhananjay Diwakar

Sagdeo

Medicine

Kerala

Shri Ashok Kumar Sahu

Medicine

Uttar Pradesh

Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay

Medicine

Uttarakhand

Ms. Sindhutai Sapkal

Social Work

Maharashtra

Shri Chaman Lal Sapru

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Jammu and Kashmir

Shri Roman Sarmah

Literature and Education- Journalism

Assam

Shri Imran Shah

Literature and Education

Assam

Shri Prem Chand Sharma

Others- Agriculture

Uttarakhand

Shri Arjun Singh Shekhawat

Literature and Education

Rajasthan

Shri Ram Yatna Shukla

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh

Shri Jitender Singh Shunty

Social Work

Delhi

Shri Kartar Paras Ram Singh

Art

Himachal Pradesh

Shri Kartar Singh

Art

Punjab

Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh

Medicine

Bihar

Shri Chandra Shekhar Singh

Others-Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh

Ms. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh

Sports

Uttar Pradesh

Shri Virender Singh

Sports

Haryana

Ms. Mridula Sinha

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Bihar

Shri K C Sivasankar

(Posthumous)

Art

Tamil Nadu

Guru Maa Kamali Soren

Social Work

West Bengal

Shri Marachi Subburaman

Social Work

Tamil Nadu

Shri P Subramanian

(Posthumous)

Trade and Industry

Tamil Nadu

Ms. Nidumolu Sumathi

Art

Andhra Pradesh

Shri Kapil Tiwari

Literature and Education

Madhya Pradesh

Father Vallés

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Spain

Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan

(Posthumous)

Medicine

Tamil Nadu

Shri Sridhar Vembu

Trade and Industry

Tamil Nadu

Shri K Y Venkatesh

Sports

Karnataka

Ms. Usha Yadav

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh

Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir

Public Affairs

Bangladesh