Republic Day 2021: Where, when to watch the parade

India is set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday but the event will be different than usual this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The nation is all prepped to display its military might, which will be showcased as part of the annual parade.

"This year's Republic Day is very different as it is happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like on Independence Day, all chairs in enclosures will be placed following social distancing norms. So, the crowd size has come down to 25,000 this time from around 1.25 lakh last year or some of the previous years," an official said.

Republic Day Parade 2021 live stream and telecast will begin at 9am on all TV channels of Doordarshan. The event will also be aired on All India Radio and also watch the live stream of the ceremony online on the official YouTube channel on the national broadcasters – Doordarshan and All India Radio.

The Republic Day event will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Amar Jawan Jyoti in the national capital, leading the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the Tricolour will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, a recipient of the Ati Vishisth Seva medal and the general officer commanding of Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, chief of staff of Delhi Area, will be the parade second-in-command.

Thirty-two tableaux -- 17 from various states and Union territories, nine from ministries and six from defence arms, including the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, Indian Naval Coast Guard, two from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and one from Border Roads Organisation (BRO) -- will roll down Rajpath, officials said.

The newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation.

Keeping in mind the social distancing protocols, the number of attendees will be 25,000 as against 150,000 until last year. Only 4,000 entries will be through tickets, the others would be invitation-based.

