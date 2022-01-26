PM Modi wears Uttarakhand's Brahmakamal cap, Manipuri stole: Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Republic Day 2022 attire presented some surprises as PM Modi ditched the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on the occasion of Republic Day. Instead, he was seen with a cap which many experts confirmed is from Uttarkhand. Brahmakamal, the official flower of poll-bound Uttarakhand, is inscribed on the cap, reports said.

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt was also wearing the same cap.

The stole that he is wearing is from Manipur, reports said. Both Manipur and Uttarkhand are going to the polls in a few weeks.

PM Modi is known for his taste in colourful headgears which have always been part of PM Modi's attire on Independence Day and Republic Day. Last year, on the 72nd Republic Day, PM Modi wore a red bandhej headgear which was a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat. In 2020, PM Modi had word a saffron bandhej headgear.

In his first Independence Day address as the OM in 2014, he had worn a Jodhpuri bandhej and since then all his Independence Day and Republic Day appearances are marked by colourful turbans -- the colours ranging among yellow, orange, red and pink.

