Beating Retreat ceremony 2024 underway with all-Indian tunes | WATCH

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations, will unfold at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Monday evening against the majestic backdrop of the Raisina Hills. This musical ritual, steeped in tradition, will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with cabinet colleagues and other luminaries. Indian Armed Force bands perform at the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO/ File)

The ceremony is a display of military pageantry and musical prowess. It includes the massed bands of the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, and Air Force) along with pipes and drums bands from the Army, Air Force, and the Central Armed Police Forces. The bands perform a variety of martial music, patriotic tunes, and popular melodies.

Watch Beating Retreat ceremony

The bands of the Indian military and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will regale the audience with a repertoire of 31 captivating Indian tunes. Opening with the evocative 'Shankhnaad' tune, reminiscent of blowing a conch, the ceremony promises a journey through the soul-stirring melodies of our nation.

The performance will commence with the massed band's rendition of 'Shankhnaad', followed by enthralling tunes such as 'Veer Bharat', 'Sangam Dur', and 'Arjuna' by the Pipes and Drums band. The CAPF bands will add to the fervour with renditions like 'Bharat Ke Jawan' and 'Vijay Bharat'.

The IAF band will elevate spirits with tunes like 'Tiger Hill' and 'Rejoice in Raisina', while the Indian Navy band will showcase compositions including 'INS Vikrant' and 'Mission Chandrayaan'. The Indian Army band will pay homage to valour with renditions like 'Faulad Ka Jigar' and 'Kargil 1999'.

The massed bands will culminate the evening with iconic melodies like 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' and 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon', leading to the grand finale with the timeless anthem of unity, 'Saare Jahan se Acha'.