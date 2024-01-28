Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for ‘Beating Retreat Ceremony’ | Check details

The Delhi Traffic Police has released guidelines for the Beating Retreat Ceremony on Monday, the concluding event of Republic Day celebrations. Instructions were provided regarding road diversions, closures, and parking arrangements for the ceremony at Vijay Chowk. The Beating Retreat Ceremony is a concluding event of Republic Day celebrations. (File)(HT Photo)

Authorities have announced traffic restrictions on Monday from 2 pm to 9.30 pm to ensure seamless traffic flow, prevent congestion, and minimise inconvenience for invitees and spectators near the venue. The advisory specifies the closure of Vijay Chowk for general traffic.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Here are the traffic restrictions and diversions

-Traffic restrictions will apply to Rafi Marg between R/A Surehet Masjid and R/A Krishi Bhawan; Rasina Road from R/A Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk; Beyond R/A Dara Shikoh Road, R/A Krishna Menon Marg, and R/A Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk; Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and "C" Hexagon.

-Commuters are advised to consider alternative routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, and more.

-DTC bus routes will be diverted around the main venue and India Gate. Connaught Place-bound buses will travel through Mandir Marg, Kali Ban Marg, GPO, Baba Kharak Singh Marg route. Buses from Connaught Place to India Gate will go through Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan.

-Connaught Place-bound buses from Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road will end at Shiva Stadium, returning through Kasturba Gandhi Marg or Barakhamba Road.

-Parking for those watching the illumination at Vijay Chowk will be available behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon after 7.00 pm. Refer to the full advisory to avoid inconvenience.

Beating Retreat Ceremony

The 'Beating Retreat' ceremony has its roots in the early 1950s, devised by Major Roberts of the Indian Army for a distinctive display by the massed bands.

It signifies a military tradition dating back centuries, where troops ceased fighting, holstered their weapons, withdrew from the battlefield, and returned to camps at sunset during the retreat. Colours and standards are encased, and flags are lowered. The ceremony evokes nostalgia for bygone eras.