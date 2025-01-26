Republic Day 2025: Indian Army's 'robotic dogs' steal the show in Kolkata Parade

Republic Day celebrations took place across the country with great fervour and gaiety. In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee attended the grand parade at Red Road and shared a glimpse of the event. What stole the show at the 76th Republic Day parade in Kolkata were Indian Army’s robotic dogs called multi-utility legged equipment (MULE). Kolkata: Robotic Mules being displayed by the Indian Army during Republic Day Parade, in Kolkata, Sunday, January 26, 2025.(PTI)

In a video, MULEs are seen walking in unison in the parade, controlled by army personnel walking alongside them. They also perform an impressive bow during the parade.

Take a look at the video here -

What are MULEs?

Multi-utility-legged equipment, also called MULE, is the Indian Army’s robotic dog aimed to perform many functions. They sport a sleek design and are high-functioning four-legged equipment.

A MULE has a payload capacity of 12 kg and can be operated using WiFi or Long-Term Evolution (LTE). While WiFi can be used for short ranges, LTE is used for distances up to 10 km. Several payloads such as thermal cameras and radars can be attached to a MULE. Even a firing platform can also be integrated into it.

It is an analog-faced machine that can be controlled by an easy-to-operate remote control.

One of the key features of a MULE is that it can be operated in several terrains including snow and mountains. It can easily climb mountains at an incline of 45 degrees and climb steps as high as 18 cm.

Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the celebration of the 76th Republic Day and shared a glimpse of the event.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said, “Today, I joined the grand Republic Day parade at Red Road to celebrate 76 years of our Constitution – a living testament to the vision of an India rooted in SOVEREIGNTY, SECULARISM, DEMOCRACY, and FEDERALISM. This day is not just a commemoration; it is a call to renew our commitment to these guiding principles We bow in gratitude to the brave souls who fought for our freedom and pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar and the visionaries who gifted us the Constitution. Their wisdom continues to guide our nation. Let us pledge to uphold the ideals of UNITY, HARMONY, and INCLUSIVITY that define us as a people. The strength of our Republic is reflected in the strength of its people. May we always strive to protect and nurture the values that make India truly extraordinary.”