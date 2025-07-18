Mumbai: Three-storey chawl collapses in Bandra; over 10 rescued, operation on

A three-storey chawl collapsed in the western suburb of Bandra in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, with at least several people feared trapped in the debris, civic officials said. According to the initial investigation, a cylinder blast occurred in the building,(Representational)

Police officials said 12 people have been rescued from under the debris so far and admitted to the nearest civic-run Bhabha Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. According to news agency ANI, at least seven more people are feared trapped in the rubble.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, preliminary information indicates that chawl number 37 in the Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East collapsed around 5.56 AM.

According to the initial investigation, a cylinder blast occurred in the building, after which some parts of the building suddenly collapsed. The Fire Department, Mumbai Police, and BMC are carrying out relief and rescue work at the spot.

An official from the fire brigade told PTI that eight fire engines are at the spot, along with teams from the Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's local ward machinery.

"Search and rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited," he said.

Delhi building collapse

Six members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, died, while eight others were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Welcome area early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Matloob, 50, the owner of the building, his wife Rabia, 46, two sons, Javed, 23, and Abdulla, 15, daughter Zubia, 27, and a two-year-old granddaughter, Fozia. Their bodies were pulled from the debris and sent to the GTB Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Matloob's two other sons—Parvez, 32, and Naved, 19—and Parvez's wife, Siza, 21, and their one-year-old son Ahmad, were among the injured.

Four residents of the opposite building -- Govind, 60, his wife Deepa, 56, brother Ravi Kashyap, 27, and his wife Jyoti, 27 -- also sustained injuries after debris struck their house.