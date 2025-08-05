Resolution praising armed forces passed in PM Modi-led NDA parliamentary meeting

A resolution saluting the valour of the armed forces was passed at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Operation Sindoor was executed in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. (PTI photo)

The meeting which was held on the backdrop of the May 7 military strike, saluted “the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of our armed forces, who showed heroic valour during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.”

“Their courage highlights their unflinching devotion to protecting our nation. We pay our deepest condolences and respects to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack,” the resolution said.

The lawmakers from the BJP and its allies, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal United (JDU) and other parties also felicitated the “exceptional leadership” displayed by PM Modi.

“His unwavering resolve, visionary statesmanship and resolute command have not only steered the nation with purpose but also ignited a renewed spirit of unity and pride in the hearts of all Indians,” it said.

Operation Sindoor was executed in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which India said was perpetuated by Pakistan-based terrorist group The Resistance Front (TRF), a front and proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attack left 26 dead.

According to people aware of the details, the lawmakers applauded the PM’s resolve to give a befitting response to the perpetrators and fulfill the vow he had made while delivering a speech in Bihar’s Madhubani.

The resolution also appreciated the firmness with which PM Modi highlighted the new normal, which shall define our approach to such challenges.

“First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge. Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail.

Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism,” the resolution noted.

A reference was also made to the government’s focus to indigenisation and to the diplomatic outreach that was launched post the operation.

“The Prime Minister ensured 59 Members of Parliament from across parties visited 32 countries to present India’s point of view. This is one of the most comprehensive global outreach ever launched by India, highlighting how the country has been a victim of terror and why a terror attack in any one part of the world is a crime against humanity across the globe. The participation of Opposition MPs shows the maturity of our democracy and the statesmanship of the Prime Minister, who believes that in matters of national interest, we are all together,” it said.