PM Narendra Modi launches development projects worth 13,480 crore in Bihar's Madhubani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a wide range of development projects in Madhubani that focused on strengthening Bihar's infrastructure and public services. During his visit, Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated various projects worth over ₹13,480 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT file)

Modi reached around 11.45 am, where he participated in the National Panchayati Raj Day programme. He will also present national awards to village councils in recognition of their outstanding contributions, news agency ANI reported.

Among the infrastructure projects, Modi laid the foundation stone for a new LPG bottling plant in Hathua, located in Gopalganj district. The facility, costing around ₹340 crore, will include a rail unloading unit and is expected to significantly enhance LPG supply logistics in the region.

To boost the energy sector, the Prime Minister kick-started new power projects worth ₹1,170 crore and inaugurated others valued at over ₹5,030 crore. These projects fall under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

Rail infrastructure is another major highlight. PM Modi flagged off several new trains, including the Amrit Bharat Express from Saharsa to Mumbai and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Jaynagar and Patna. New train services will also be launched between Pipra–Saharsa and Saharsa–Samastipur.

Additionally, a series of rail infrastructure upgrades was inaugurated. These include the Supaul–Pipra and Hasanpur–Bithan rail lines, two new two-lane rail overbridges in Chapra and Bagaha, and the completed Khagaria–Alauli rail line. These upgrades aim to boost connectivity and strengthen the movement of goods and people across the region.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana

Modi will provide benefits of ₹930 crore to more than 2 lakh self-help groups in Bihar. This support is under a government scheme called Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY- NRLM).

Housing is another key area of focus. The PM is scheduled to distribute approval letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries of the PMAY-Gramin scheme and release instalments for 10 lakh existing recipients. Keys to new homes will also be handed over to families — 1 lakh under the rural scheme (PMAY-G) and 54,000 under the urban version (PMAY-U) in Bihar.

Dilip Kumar, who is the executive director for information and publicity, said after being launched by Modi, the second batch of the indigenous Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will be deployed on the Jaynagar–Patna route.

“...Till now, two rakes of Namo Bharat Rapid Rail have been made in the country. The first train set was operated between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, and now the second train set is ready. It has been decided that it will be operated between Jaynagar and Patna... This is a fully AC train... This train has 18 coaches and has a seating capacity of more than 2,000 people. There will be no need for the reservation in this…,” Kumar said.

Although today’s visit is focused on development, security has been significantly tightened across Bihar due to a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district. Extra precautions are being taken, especially along the India–Nepal border. Security checks have been increased at public spaces such as stations, markets, and religious places, with close monitoring of any potential threats.

(Inputs from ANI)