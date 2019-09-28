Respect for India up in last 5 years: PM Modi

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the respect for India and enthusiasm towards it has increased significantly in the past five years, and paid tributes to soldiers for carrying out surgical strikes on terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on its third anniversary.

“After assuming office in 2014 I went to the United Nations. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians,” he said on his return from nearly a week-long trip to the United States.

During his visit, Modi held two meetings with the US President Donald Trump, addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and spoke at the “Howdy Modi!” diaspora gathering among several other engagements.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who had gathered at the Palam technical airport to welcome him, the Prime Minister also thanked the diaspora for organising a “successful ‘Howdy Modi!’ event” in Houston.

“The programme in Houston was grand. The coming of President (Donald) Trump was special. There were Republicans and Democrats. In addition to all this, what stands out is the manner in which the Indian community in US, in Texas and in Houston showcased their presence,” he said.

“The world today talks about India’s growing might and global profile and the credit goes to all the Indians, both inside and outside the country,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister then recalled the surgical strikes carried out by the army on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016.

“It was also the night of September 28 three years ago when I didn’t sleep all night waiting for the phone to ring, that night of September 28, scripted a golden story of our soldiers valour who conducted the surgical strike. I bow before the courage of our soldiers today.”

The BJP had also organised a two-km road show from the airport to welcome the Prime Minister.

Before leaving for Delhi, the Prime Minister thanked the American people for the “exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality” and expressed confidence that the diverse range of programmes he attended during the stay will greatly benefit India and its development trajectory.

Modi also thanked President Trump for attending the Indian diaspora event. “Community connect is at the heart of India-USA relations. I will never forget the #HowdyModi programme, made more special by the coming of @POTUS. That gesture showed how much he personally, and USA values ties with India as well as the role of our talented diaspora” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister’s week-long visit to the US also marked progress in resolving the differences over trade ties between India and the US.

