Restrictions stay, Mangaluru tense after Muslim man’s murder

A day after 23-year-old Faizal was killed in Surathkal municipality of Dakshina Kannada district, the CCTV footage of the gruesome crime was released by the police. The murder has added to the tension in the region that has been on the edge since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru was killed three days ago in Bellare village.

In the CCTV footage that was reviewed by HT, a man in a white shirt running out of a clothing shop. Seconds after that the victim Faizal is seen running out as well. He is then chased by a group of men, who corner him inside the shop. They then draw machetes out and hack Faizal to death even as mannequins outside the shop fall around them.

Police said that the suspects waited outside the shop for nearly 30 minutes before attacking Faizal.

On Friday, hundreds attended Faizal’s funeral procession in Surathkal, which was held after the police handed over his body to the family members. Tension prevailed in Muslim-dominated areas of Surathkal.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the probe into all three murders reported in Dakshina Kannada would be given equal importance — Nettaru, Faizal and B Masood, who was killed on July 20.

“While coming back, I heard there was another murder. I have got all the details. I have instructed the ADGP law and order to stay there (in Dakshina Kannada) and see to it that firm action is taken. For us, all cases are equal we will treat all murders similarly. We will ensure strict action in all three cases,” he said.

After Faizal’s killing, police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur until 6 am on Saturday. A holiday has been declared for educational institutions under the four police station limits, and liquor stores were shut.

Large gatherings have been banned in Mangaluru till Saturday morning. Security has been increased in Dakshina Kannada district as well as neighbouring Udupi, police said.

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said nearly two dozen checkpoints have been set up, including along the Kerala border. He also urged residents not to step outside their homes after 10 pm.

“We are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased (Faizal) during the incident and a case of murder (has been filed) in Surathkal Police Station,” said the commissioner.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation in important areas under Mangaluru City Commissionerate, we’ve imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144,” he said, adding that Muslim community leaders had been asked to perform Friday prayers at home “in the larger interest of law and order”.

“Motive behind incident and identity of culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested interest groups,” Shashi Kumar added.

ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar, who has been stationed in Mangaluru and is monitoring the investigations, said that resources have been allocated to thoroughly investigate Faizal’s murder. “Our team are looking into all angles possible. We will make arrests soon,” he said.

