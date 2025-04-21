Retired Karnataka DGP found dead; wife ‘key suspect’: Police

Former director general of Karnataka police, Om Prakash, was found dead with stab wounds at his Bengaluru residence on Sunday, officials said, adding that his wife, a key suspect in the case, has been detained for questioning. Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, an 1981 batch IPS officer, was murdered in HSR Layout, in Bengaluru on Sunday. The exact reason for the incident is not yet known. (ANI)

The 68-year-old former DGP’s wife, Pallavi Om Prakash, informed the police about the former’s death at around 4.30pm, a senior police officer said. When officials reached the DGP’s house in HSR layout, Pallavi, 61, and the couple’s 37-year-old daughter refused to open the door to the room, the officer cited above said.

“The incident happened at around 2 to 3 pm on Sunday… When police team visited spot, the wife and daughter refused to open the door,” the officer said. When the police finally managed to enter the room, they found Prakash’s body with multiple stab wounds. Pallavi and the couple’s daughter have been taken into custody for questioning, the officer said.

Additional commissioner of police Vikash Kumar Vikash said that Prakash’s son has filed a police complaint based on which the process of registering FIR is on and will start an investigation accordingly.

“There is a physical assault. A weapon has been used. There is blood loss. We will get the details after further investigation,” the ACP said.

On involvement of family members in the case, Vikash said, “These things will be known after the investigation. At this stage not even FIR had been registered. The process is on. Once the FIR is registered, we will be able to explain the whole incident.”

No arrests have been made so far, he said.

A third officer said that Prakash, who served as DGP in 2015, was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon, with a family dispute the likely trigger for the incident.

A fourth officer said that Prakash and his wife quarrelled frequently, with the disputes escalating in the last few days.

“…Pallavi had put up a message on retired IPS officers’ WhatsApp group a few days ago accusing Prakash of putting a pistol to her temple and threatening to kill her,” the fourth officer said.

None from the WhatsApp group reported the matter to the police, this officer said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Pallavi stabbed Prakash “eight to 10 times” with a knife in his chest, abdomen and arms, said a fifth officer, adding that the impact of the attack left blood stains across the house.

The officer said that Prakash had bought land in his sister’s name and Pallavi was pressurising him to transfer the same to her. Another property was registered in his son son’s name, which also angered his wife.