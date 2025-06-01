Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Retired teacher duped of 83 lakh, kept under 11-day ‘digital arrest’ by fake cop

PTI |
Jun 01, 2025 11:25 PM IST

The woman sensed something was amiss when the “policeman” started demanding more money and confided in her family members.

A 65-year-old retired teacher was allegedly duped of 83 lakh by a cyber fraudster who posed as a Maharashtra Police officer and kept her under "digital arrest" at her home in Beed district for 11 days, an official said on Sunday.

Retired teacher in Beed duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83 lakh by cyber fraudster posing as cop.(Representational image )
Retired teacher in Beed duped of 83 lakh by cyber fraudster posing as cop.(Representational image )

An FIR was registered by Beed Police on Saturday.

According to a Beed cyber police official, the caller identified himself as an officer of the Maharashtra Police.

"He told the woman that a parcel arrived in her name contained drugs and placed her under digital arrest for 11 days from May 20 to May 30, asking her not to leave her house. He made her transfer 83 lakh to different accounts," the official added.

The woman sensed something was amiss when the "policeman" started demanding more money and confided in her family members.

She approached the police and lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Retired teacher duped of 83 lakh, kept under 11-day ‘digital arrest’ by fake cop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On