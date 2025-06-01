Retired teacher duped of 83 lakh, kept under 11-day ‘digital arrest’ by fake cop

A 65-year-old retired teacher was allegedly duped of ₹83 lakh by a cyber fraudster who posed as a Maharashtra Police officer and kept her under "digital arrest" at her home in Beed district for 11 days, an official said on Sunday. Retired teacher in Beed duped of ₹ 83 lakh by cyber fraudster posing as cop.(Representational image )

An FIR was registered by Beed Police on Saturday.

According to a Beed cyber police official, the caller identified himself as an officer of the Maharashtra Police.

"He told the woman that a parcel arrived in her name contained drugs and placed her under digital arrest for 11 days from May 20 to May 30, asking her not to leave her house. He made her transfer ₹83 lakh to different accounts," the official added.

The woman sensed something was amiss when the "policeman" started demanding more money and confided in her family members.

She approached the police and lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, the official added.