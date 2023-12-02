Revanth Reddy's jibe at KTR: 'I am merit quota, he is management quota. Not same'

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy said there should be no comparison between him and Telangana minister KTR, son of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "I am on merit quota. He is on management quota/NRI quota. Everyone knows KTR as KCR's son. We have nothing to do with KTR. Our political fight is with KCR," Revanth Reddy said in a television channel debate on Telangana exit polls which predicted Congress getting a mandate in Telangana, the country's newest state -- for the first time.

Revanth Reddy said he should not be compared with KTR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assembly election 2023: Full coverage

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Malkajgiri MP is already being seen as the frontrunner for the CM post in Telangana if the exit polls come true and the Congress wins the election. On Saturday, Revanth Reddy was greeted by CM-CM chants by the party members. Telangana has never seen a chief minister other than K Chandrashekar Rao since the state was formed in 2014. On CM post, Revanth Reddy earlier said the Congress will win over 80 seats in Telangana and so there would be 80 contenders for the post.

'Nothing to do with Revanth Reddy': YS Sharmila on bye-bye KCR gift

YS Sharmila of YSR Telangana Party on Saturday sent a symbolic gift to KCR -- a suitcase bearing the message Telangana people say bye bye KCR'. Sharmila's party did not contest the election and allied with the Congress. "This is not about Revanth Reddy at all. This is about Congress coming to power. There are many credible candidates in the Congress party. I am sure the Congress party will take a genuine and good decision," Sharmila said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said Congress candidates are being approached by KCR himself. "There is no threat. The candidates will be loyal. They themselves informed that they had been approached by the CM himself. We have confidence," Shivakumar said on being asked whether he booked resort in Bengaluru to keep the candidates safe from poaching.

KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi on the other hand rejected the exit poll predictions and said BRS is confident of majority and won't need "to poach" Congress candidates. "Shivakumar thinks we will poach Congress candidates. Poaching arises at a time when I need some MLAs. But we won't need that only," BRS leader K Keshava Rao said.

Revanth Reddy, wife Geetha: 5 things to know about the Congress state president

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Revanth Reddy was appointed the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief in 2021.

2. In 2017, he joined the Congress leaving Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam.

3. Revanth Reddy's wife Geetha Reddy is the niece of Congress leader Jaipal Reddy, a former Union minister. They got married in 1992.

4. Revanth Reddy started his political career as a student with ABVP. He graduated from Osmania University.

5. Revanth Reddy's daughter Nymisha got married to Satyanarayana Reddy in 2015. Satyanarayana is the son of G Venkat Reddy, owner of Reddy and Reddy Motors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.